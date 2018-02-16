0 Arrest made in school Snapchat threat circulating nationwide

Law enforcement agencies in Florida want to reassure families about an image making the rounds on social media.

It shows what appears to be a student holding a gun and then says the name of a school along with "Round two of Florida," implying the threat of another shooting.

The image has been circulated across the country, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they always take school threats seriously, but will be especially vigilant given Wednesday’s mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

A high school student in South Carolina was arrested Thursday and faces charges for that threat.

Another high school student in Vermont was arrested Thursday night for allegedly making shooting threats.

Meanwhile, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said it will provide an increased presence at several schools and is prepared to respond to all reports of threats and suspicious activity.

Deputies responded to Pine Ridge High School on Thursday afternoon after a student found two bullets stuck between two mats in the school’s weight room. No weapon was found and there were no threats of violence.

See something, say something. Perfect example: 2 bullets were found in a weight room today at Pine Ridge High School. No weapons found, no threat of violence. But we take every one of these seriously. Info at https://t.co/TTo5k5FkM6 — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 16, 2018

A 17-year-old student was questioned because he had been spotted sitting near the area where the ammunition was found. However, the student had no knowledge of the bullets.

“We treat every one of these incidents seriously and we will do everything we can to make sure every student is safe at school, especially in today’s heightened state of alarm,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “I want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity when they see it. Don’t hesitate. If you see something, say something, and we will do something.

Other law enforcement agencies in Central Florida said any “copycat” threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

Important update about a threat received at many of our high schools this evening. We will have extra staff and law enforcement at schools throughout the district tomorrow. https://t.co/6TWu6xrTUY — Polk County Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) February 16, 2018

