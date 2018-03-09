  • Army vet given truck to replace one that was stolen

    By: Amber Hughes, Fox23,com

    TULSA, Okla. - An eight-year Army veteran was given a new truck to replace the one that was stolen.

    Aaron Eubanks, 28, said his truck was stolen Jan. 1, before he left for class at Tulsa Welding School. The truck was a gift from his father and had a welding machine and tools inside.

    The Soldier's Wish organization teamed up with Subway and an anonymous donor to replace the truck. Eubanks was given a new truck worth roughly $20,000.

    Eubanks will finish his welding program in April.

