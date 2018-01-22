Another royal wedding: Princess Eugenie engaged to Jack Brooksbank

0

Two weddings and a baby -- the royal family continues to grow as Princess Eugenie announces she’s engaged to be married this year.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter will walk down the aisle to marry her long-time boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

>> Read more trending news

Princess Eugenie, 27, is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The announcement was posted on the royal family’s Twitter account Monday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

The royal couple became engaged in Nicaragua in early January and will marry this fall at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the same location for the upcoming nuptials for the queen’s other grandchild, Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, the Telegraph reported. Prince Harry and Markle will be married on May 19.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank began dating in 2011. They had met while skiing in Switzerland.

The princess is Prince Andrew and Sarah’s second daughter and is eighth in line to the throne, the BBC reported.

While Princess Eugenie works as a director of the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth, Brooksbank was a nightclub manager and is currently the UK brand ambassador of Casamigos Tequila, a company co-founded by George Clooney, Sky News reported.

The BBC reported that Princess Eugenie will keep her royal title, Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York, after marriage, but she could take his surname.

As for the baby, Prince William and Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child, due in April.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

© 2018 Cox Media Group.