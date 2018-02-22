0 Amy Poehler, ‘Parks and Rec' cast ask NRA to take down Leslie Knope tweet

The National Rifle Association has gone under the scope of national scrutiny again after last week’s deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school. The organization’s latest offense came after it decided to tweet a GIF from the NBC show “Parks and Recreation” on Wednesday night.

The group sought to thank spokesperson Dana Loesch for her presence at a CNN town hall with the GIF. The GIF features the show’s main character, Leslie Knope, who was portrayed by comedian and actress Amy Poehler for seven seasons.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Show creator Michael Shur addressed the GIF on Twitter Thursday morning.

“Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” he tweeted.

Shur also shared a message from Poehler.

“Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said (expletive) off?'”

Other actors on the show joined in, including Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson on the show.

“Our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down,” Offerman tweeted along with an explicit remark.

Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt, and Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate, also responded on Twitter.

“Hey NRA please stay the (expletive) away form Lesilie Knope,” Scott tweeted.

Plaza responded to Offerman’s tweet with a GIF of her character from the series.

While Poehler’s Leslie Knope largely remained accepting of several different political ideologies, it was no secret that Pohler leaned toward the Democratic Party at the time of the 2016 presidential election.

As of the writing of this article, the tweet shows no signs of being removed anytime soon.

