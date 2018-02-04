At least 2 dead, 70 injured after Amtrak train collides with freight train in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. - At least 2 people are dead and at least another 70 injured after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning, officials said.
The two deaths occurred in the Amtrak train, not the freight train, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed.
Amtrak train No. 91 was carrying 139 passengers and eight crew members when it derailed in Cayce, which is located southwest of the capital city of Columbia.
The accident occurred at 2:35 a.m., the railroad said. Injuries were reported after the lead engine of the Amtrak train derailed, along with some passenger cars, according to the statement.
