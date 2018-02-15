  • American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women's giant slalom

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States has won the gold medal in the women's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts at the finish during the Ladies' Giant Slalom on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
