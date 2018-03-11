0 Amazon delivery driver fired after dropping box on puppy

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - An Amazon delivery driver was fired after being caught on home surveillance video dropping a box on top of a puppy.

The delivery driver walks up to a chain-link fence where two dogs can be seen barking at the gate, a home surveillance video posted to Facebook shows. The driver then drops a 7-pound box filled with swimming pool supplies on Rocky, a 5-month-old Labrador mix. The puppy is seen moments later again barking at the fence with the other dog.

