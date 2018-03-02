0 Aly Raisman files lawsuit against USOC, USA Gymnastics

Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman has filed a lawsuit against the United States Olympic Committee over the group’s handling of accusations of sexual abuse against team doctor Larry Nassar.

NBC News reported that Raisman says the USOC knew that Nassar was abusing her and other athletes by saying he was medically treating the athletes.

In a statement Raisman said that both USOC and USA Gymnastics are not answering allegations about Nassar.

“After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented,” Raisman said in the statement to NBC News.

Raisman filed the lawsuit that cites the USOC and USA Gymnastics as defendants on Wednesday but the announcement of the suit was announced Friday morning, ABC News reported.

The suit alleges that Nassar sexually molested Raisman at the Karolyi Ranch National Training Center and at competitions, including the London Olympics in 2012, ABC News reported.

The suit claims USOC members, “were aware, at the highest levels of its organization, that Defendant Nassar had molested Olympic and National Team level gymnasts who participated with Defendant USAG,” ESPN reported.

Neither the USOC or USA Gymnastics have responded to media requests.

Raisman announced in November that she and 124 other women filed police reports against Nassar stemming back to September 2016. More than 260 criminal complaints and more than 200 civil suits have been filed against him, ESPN reported.

Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges and 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 60 years behind bars on the child porn charges and 300 years in prison on the criminal sexual charges, which will go into effect after his federal sentence, ESPN reported. He’s technically not eligible for parole until 2117.

