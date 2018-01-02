Alabama fan attends game after RV catches fire. Her reaction? 'Roll, Tide'

NEW ORLEANS - Alabama football fans are passionate about their team. One Crimson Tide fan had to make a choice before Monday’s national semifinal game when her recreational vehicle caught fire near the Superdome: Stay with the vehicle, or attend the game??
You know the answer: She attended the game and was not disappointed as Alabama defeated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl to earn a spot in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta.
Police said the RV caught fire around 11 a.m., WVUE reported. The blaze temporarily closed traffic in the area, but the New Orleans Fire Department quickly extinguished it, WVUE reported. No one was injured, police said.
The fan did not want to be identified, but did comment about the incident, WVUE reported.
“Roll, Tide,” she said.
