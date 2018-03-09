Airmen's small talk, jokes during air refueling goes viral

You’re flying at hundreds of miles an hour, thousands of feet above the Earth. What would you be doing while two planes are tethered during a refueling run?
You’d be totally serious, during the maneuvers. Or you could take the lead from Senior Airman Jordan Smith, who has a tendency to lighten the mood when he’s filling up fighters from his flying gas station in the sky, according to the Defense Department.
Smith is a member of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and is a crew member on a KC-10. He’s also known as the crew’s chef or the pizza guy who cooks for his crew while they’re in the air.
He will crack jokes or have riddles for the pilots of F-22s as they wait to top off their fuel tanks, according to the Defense Department.
They also talk about what they miss while on deployment, like Chick-fil-A.
Click here to listen to some of the other banter between crew members aboard the two planes.
