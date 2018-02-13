0 Affidavit: Flight to NYC diverted after woman caused ruckus on plane

A JetBlue flight headed for New York City had to land in Washington, D.C., last July after a woman who was allegedly drunk “flirtatiously” touched another passenger’s head, cursed, threw snacks and broke out of handcuffs, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit unsealed this week, Robin Dorothy Ducore was arrested on July 29 on suspicion of causing a ruckus on the flight, which took off from the Dominican Republic, WNBC reported.

According to the affidavit, Ducore ordered four glasses of wine and drank them all within 90 minutes. When the flight attendant refused to bring her more wine, Ducore began to curse and talk loudly, the affidavit said.

The attendant moved the man to another seat, which angered Ducore, according to the document. A doctor offered to sit next to her but begged off after five minutes, telling the flight attendant “I’m not sitting next to that psychotic,” the document said.

Ducore was given extra snacks and bottled water, but she allegedly threw the items across the plane, WNBC reported. She was then restrained in plastic handcuffs, but broke out of them after five minutes and cursed at a flight attendant before kicking him in the leg, according to the affidavit.

At that point, the flight crew decided not to continue to John F. Kennedy International Airport, opting instead to land at Dulles International Airport in Washington, WNBC reported.

JetBlue issued each of the remaining 144 passengers a $150 voucher, WNBC reported.

Ducore is charged with interfering with a flight crew, a federal offense, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, WNBC reported.

She is scheduled to appear in court Friday in Virginia.

