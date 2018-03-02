0 Adult female, 3 children found dead inside Massachusetts home

Police are investigating the discovery of four bodies: an adult female, a 7-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy in a home in West Brookfield, Massachusetts.

The bodies were found Thursday in the upstairs bedroom, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., who called their deaths suspicious.

“State Police Crime Scene Services are just getting into the house now along with forensic scientists from the State Police Crime Lab. We need to let them do their work,” the district attorney said.

The town is part of the Quabog Regional School District, and according to school officials two students from that town were part of a "tragedy" although they did not go into detail.

"Earlier today I was informed by the West Brookfield police of a tragedy involving two West Brookfield Elementary School students. The specific circumstances are unknown at this time," Superintendent Brett Kustigian said.

TRENDING STORIES:

School will be in session Friday, although added security and grief counselors will be at the school for the day.

Early said officers then got a search warrant for the home before beginning their investigation.

While police said the deaths are being treated as suspicious, the West Brookfield police chief said there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

“It’s very early in the investigation we can’t give you anything more than that right now. Literally our specialists are getting in the house now, we’ve got to let them do their jobs,” he said.

These four deaths have not yet been ruled homicides, but district attorney Early said that is part of the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.