Adele is unrecognizable dressed up as Dolly Parton in Instagram post

Adele shared a photo of herself on Instagram Tuesday, but if you quickly scrolled past, you might think it was a photo of Dolly Parton.
“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability,” the British songstress captioned the shot. “You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x.”
The country legend herself noticed the photo, commenting, “And I will always love you!”
Parton wasn’t just exchanging pleasantries. She told Digital Spy in 2016 that she would love to work with the British singer.
“I love her, love her, love her!” Parton said. “Did you notice I used her name in one of the songs on the album (‘Pure and Simple’)? On ‘Head Over High Heels,’ when I say ‘I put on my tight dress, hair piled on my head, painting my lips red like Adele.’”
Dolly continued to gush to the outlet, saying, “I just love her. I love how she looks, I love how she sings, I love how she is. I would love to do something with her. Maybe write a song? Maybe do a duet. So pass that word along!”
