Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome second baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. They just welcomed their second daughter.
E! News reported on Friday that the newborn is named Geo Grace Levine.
Geo Grace joins big sister Dusty Rose Levine, 2.
On Wednesday, Levine gave fans a peek at his Valentine’s Day at home with Prinsloo just before she gave birth. In the Instagram post, the model was eating chocolates in sweatpants with a bouquet of roses on the bedside nearby.
“My maniac,” he wrote alongside the photo.
Prinsloo announced that she was expecting a second baby in September 2017 with a bathroom selfie as she posed in a bikini, full bump on display.
“ROUND 2….” she captioned the post.
In November, Levine spoke with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about having more babies with Prinsloo.
“I want a lot (of babies). I thrive in chaos,” Levine said. “We love it. And, (Behati) wants, like, 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that!”
He also said they were having another girl but did not reveal details about whether or not they had picked a name at that time.
