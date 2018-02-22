Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo share first picture of daughter Gio Grace

The world has been introduced to a peek of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s new baby girl, Gio Grace.
The new mom of two shared the first photo of the baby on Instagram Feb. 21. She also confirmed her birthday and her name.
“Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18,” Prinsloo wrote. “She’s got her dad's toes.”
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, in September 2016. Shortly after announcing they were expecting a second child, Levine spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about his desire to have more children with his wife.
“I want a lot (of kids); I thrive in chaos,” Levine said at the time. “(Behati) was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”
