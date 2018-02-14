0 Actor Luke Wilson, golfer Bill Haas involved in a fatal car crash

LOS ANGELES - Police say a rollover crash in Los Angeles involving pro golfer Bill Haas and actor Luke Wilson has left one person dead and two injured. Haas was taken to the hospital and Wilson was not injured, according to KABC.

The Los Angeles Police Department said three cars were in the crash. A Ferrarri slammed into an oncoming BMW, which was driven by a 50-year-old woman. Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari when the driver of the vehicle lost control around 6:30 p.m.

KTLA reported that the driver, identified by a coroner’s official as 71-year-old Mark Gibello, died at the scene of the crash.

Officer James Stoughton told The Associated Press Wilson was driving a third vehicle which was clipped by the Ferrari.

Gibello, identified by officials Wednesday, was a member of a family Haas and his family were staying with while in town for the Genesis Open.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and — more importantly — his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs said in a statement, according to Golf Digest. “Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.”

Haas’ father, Jay Haas, told Golf Channel his son was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The crash is under investigation.

Actor Luke Wilson and pro golfer Bill Haas were involved in a fatal car crash in Los Angeles Tuesday. (Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

