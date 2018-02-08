0 Actor Brad Pitt involved in three-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt emerged unscathed from a three-car pileup.

The 54-year-old reportedly crashed his grey Tesla into a Nissan, which then slammed into a third vehicle.

According to the Daily Mail, the Feb. 5 accident — nearby his Los Angeles home — was minor, and Pitt did not appear to suffer any injuries. He was photographed wearing a casual black sweats and a pageboy cap, while exchanging information and shaking hands with the other smiling drivers.

According to an Us Weekly source, Pitt’s home is “just down the street” from the residence of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

The former super couple filed for divorce in 2016, and Jolie moved their kids into an LA home while Pitt worked on quitting drinking, which reportedly contributed to their breakup. During the very public separation, the “Fight Club” actor was being investigated over claims of alleged child abuse stemming from an incident on a plane involving him, Jolie and the children. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing, and their contentious separation has since become more amicable.

According to Page Six, the pair — once known as “Brangelina” — recently filed an extension in LA courts to allow for more time to resolve their custody issues. While their antagonistic custody battle seems to have cooled off, it’s unlikely that the pair will be reuniting anytime soon. Jolie revealed that their relationship issues had long since been apparent, even before they began filming their final movie as a couple — which had many parallels for their real-life issues.

“We had met working together, and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together, I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate,” Jolie said about the actors’ 2015 drama “By The Sea,”

“In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on, and it wasn’t because of the film.”

The experience of working through fictional relationship struggles while dealing with their own ultimately wasn’t enough to save their marriage. Ironically, the pair met on the set of the hit 2005 spy-vs-spy thriller “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

“I’m glad we did that film, because we did explore something together. Whatever it was, maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other,” Jolie said.

It seems Pitt, who has largely remained out of the limelight since the separation, is stepping back into the dating pool, and he reportedly uses his birth name when he does meet people, in coffee shops at least.

He was recently spotted introducing himself to a lady in a coffee shop during a flirtatious exchange as "William" before eventually hoping back on his motorcycle, according to gossip website Page Six.

After this fender bender, he might get more use out of that bike.

