0 99-year-old swimmer breaks 2 world marks in Australia

A 99-year-old man from Australia loves to jump into the pool -- and now he has two world records to show for it.

George Corones finished a 50-meter swim in 56.12 seconds Wednesday in Queensland, Australia, setting a world record in the 100-104 age category, the BBC reported. He broke the previous mark, which was set in 2014, by 35 seconds.

The previous record of 1:31.19 was set by British swimmer John Harrison, Inside Edition reported.

Corones also challenged the 100-meter freestyle record Saturday and beat it by a minute, according to multiple reports.

The time will become official when it is verified by FINA, swimming’s governing body.

Corones is eligible for the record because he turns 100 in April, the BBC reported.

“It was an exemplary swim for me, well-balanced,” Corones told the BBC. “And I was ready to hit the (wall) at the end very hard with my hand.”

The Brisbane resident got back in the pool 20 years ago, the first time he had competed since 1945.

“I gave it up at the beginning of the war (World War II), and I don't think I had a swim of any description until I retired,” Corones told the BBC. “I started swimming again for exercise.”

Corones stays fit by swimming laps three times a week and also goes to the gym, the BBC reported.

"At this age it takes a while to get going ... You get exhausted much more easily, but if you do it sensibly, the rewards are astronomical,” he told the BBC.

Like setting a world record.

