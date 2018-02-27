  • 9-foot gator removed from front doorstep of apartment

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    COCOA, Fla. - Trappers removed a 9-foot-long alligator from the front doorstep of a Cocoa, Florida, apartment complex Monday afternoon. 

    Cocoa police responded to the apartments around 3:30 p.m. at 1612 University Lane after residents called concerned about the large gator roaming about the complex. 

     

    Police found the gator on the front doorstep of unit 903. 

    A gator trapper arrived around 20 minutes after police and removed the gator

    According to state wildlife officers, it’s common for gators to roam around during warm weather looking for water. 

     

    If a gator is seen outside its normal habitat, experts advise not to feed it or attempt to go near it. 

    Instead, officials said to call local law enforcement or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service to have the gator removed.

