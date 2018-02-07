0 8-year-old dies after mom accidentally hits him with car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio boy died Sunday night after his mother accidentally struck him with a car outside their apartment building, police officials said.

Jayden Raul Herrera, 8, was playing on the sidewalk with his younger brother around 6 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred. Carlos Ortiz, a San Antonio Police Department spokesman, told KSAT 12 that the boy’s mother was pulling into a parking spot near the boys when she accidentally hit the accelerator and struck her son.

Jayden was taken to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the news station reported.

The boy’s mother, identified on a fundraising page for the family as Angela Farbin, did not show signs of being impaired in any way, the San Antonio Express-News reported. She will not face criminal charges in the accident, police officials said.

Farbin on Tuesday posted a photo on Facebook of herself with her son, a smiling boy with glasses and a head full of curly hair like his mother’s. The frame around the photo read, “My heart.”

Jayden’s uncle, Frankie Lee Sauceda, said that the boy was now the family’s “little curly-haired angel.”

“He’s flying high watching over all of us now, but he’s with us in spirit and heart,” Sauceda wrote. “Love you, nephew. Fly high, baby boy.”

Jayden was a third-grader at San Antonio’s Northwood Elementary School, where the PTA has set up a page asking for help for the family, from monetary donations for Jayden’s funeral to gift cards, snacks and participation in a food chain.

“This is such a tragedy, and anything to help this family will go a very long way,” the donation page read. “We do have the greatest community and support system here at Northwood. Let’s open up our hearts and come together to help this family through this horrific tragedy.”

As of Tuesday, dozens of volunteers had signed up to help feed the family as its members prepare to say goodbye to Jayden. In addition, a YouCaring page set up to collect donations toward his funeral expenses had raised more than $1,100 of its $5,000 goal.

