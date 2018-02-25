0 8-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are investigating after an 8-year-old boy told New Orleans police he was robbed at gunpoint Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The boy told police he was approached by a man who demanded his keys, NOLA.com reported. The man pulled out a gun after the boy refused, according to the news site.

“Give me the keys or I will kill you,” the man told the boy, according to a preliminary police report obtained by NOLA.com.

The boy handed over his keys, and the man ran from the area, police said.

The robbery happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Culpepper Drive, The Advocate reported. About three hours later, another boy reported he was robbed at gunpoint.

A 10-year-old boy told police he was approached around 4:20 p.m. by a group in the 3000 block of Bruxelles Street.

Someone in the group pulled out a handgun and reached into the boy’s pocket, according to The Advocate. The group fled after taking an unknown amount of money from the boy.

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were related. Police continued Sunday to investigate the reported robberies.

