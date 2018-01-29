7-year-old boy dies day after flu, strep throat diagnosis, family says

HURT, Va. - A 7-year-old boy died Sunday after he was diagnosed with influenza and strep throat, family members told multiple news stations Monday morning.
The father of Kevin Baynes Jr. told WWBT that the boy was sent home from school on Friday after he started to vomit and was falling asleep in class. Family members took him to a hospital emergency room the next day, where he was diagnosed with the flu and strep throat.
Kevin’s cousin, Michelle Pato, told WRIC that a doctor prescribed medication for Kevin and sent him home. He was unable to keep down food or water and spent most of Saturday sleeping, Kevin’s father told WWBT.
Family: Virginia boy, 7, dies from flu: https://t.co/e6JLlba831 pic.twitter.com/Jttg9V2uS5— 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) January 29, 2018
Kevin’s 9-year-old sister attempted to wake him Sunday, but found that he was cold and not breathing, according to WRIC and WWBT.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital, WWBT reported.
An autopsy will be performed to confirm his cause of death, according to the news station.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}