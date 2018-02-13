0 6-year-old killed by father in murder-suicide, police say

DERRY, N.H. - Investigators announced Tuesday that a 39-year-old man killed his son and took his own life at a house in Derry, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General began the investigation Monday morning after calling the deaths of Matthew Edmunds and 6-year-old Preston Connor Edmunds untimely.

>> Read more trending news

Police were called to the home Monday to check on the welfare of the pair.

Officers had to force their way into the mobile home where they discovered the bodies in a locked bedroom.

According to police, the room had been sealed from the inside using duct tape and a blanket. Police say they found two charcoal grills in the room containing burned charcoal and ash.

A sign hanging from the ceiling fan warned officers that they would find the man and his son in the bedroom of the home. It also warned of carbon monoxide levels.

The Attorney General’s Office said autopsies determined both died from carbon monoxide poisoning and the manner of death was murder-suicide.

Derry officials said Tuesday that Preston lived with his father per a custody arrangement, but the boy was not enrolled in school.

Edmunds had also deleted his Facebook account shortly before the murder-suicide.

The family’s 6-year-old son, Connor Matthew Edmunds, died in a pool accident in March 2009. Family friends say Preston’s middle name is in honor of his older brother.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the deaths are connected.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.