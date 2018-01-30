0 65 pounds of marijuana found in police dispatcher's home

CLAREMONT, N.C. - Narcotics officers in North Carolina arrested a police dispatcher’s husband after authorities said they found 65 pounds of marijuana in the couple’s home.

Investigators said Tuesday that they arrested Blong Ly Vang, 34, after executing a search warrant at his home in the 4600 block of Belvedere Drive in Claremont.

Officials told WSOCTV that Vang's wife worked as a dispatcher with the Hickory Police Department.

Police said Vang and his wife allowed officers to search the home, but revoked consent after authorities found 3 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said they then applied for a warrant and conducted a second search of the home. In a bedroom, authorities said they found two large plastic storage containers with several bundles of high-grade marijuana inside.

Officers said a handgun reported stolen from Georgia was also found, along with digital scales, a vacuum sealer and another weapon.

The marijuana had a collective weight of about 65 pounds and a minimum estimated street value of $130,000, police said.

“An operation this size is not someone sitting around their home with a ‘smoke bag,’” Capt. Jason Reid said. “This has a low-end street value of over $130,000. Our drug investigators continue to remain relentless on the distribution of controlled substances in our community.”

Authorities charged Vang with one felony count of trafficking marijuana by possession, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, one count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, one count of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, all felonies.

Blong Ly Vang, 34, was arrested in North Carolina after police said they found 65 pounds of marijuana in his home on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Catawba County Sheriff's Office

Vang was being held Tuesday at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $250,000 secured bond.

Hickory police told WSOCTV that Vang's wife is no longer employed with their department and that an internal investigation is underway.

