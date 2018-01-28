5 people dead after shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

MELCROFT, Pa. - Five people are dead after a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash early Sunday morning, according to state police.
Police have confirmed three males and two females were killed in Melcroft in Saltlick Township. Four were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital, according to officials.
The shooting happened just before at Ed’s Car Wash, police said.
Family of the victims tell Channel 11 the shooting of their 5 loved ones at a car wash early Sunday morning in Melcroft Pa, was the result of a domestic. One person is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/gWCe8G4xRb— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) January 28, 2018
We’re learning more about the tragedy in Melcroft, Fayette County. Family members tell us a man who used to date one of the victims opened fire on the group.— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) January 28, 2018
Officials said all the victims were in their 20s to early 30s. Two victims were found dead inside a vehicle and two were found in the car wash’s parking lot, police said.
One person is also in the hospital but their condition is unknown, according to police.
The suspected gunman has not yet been identified, and it is not clear yet whether the gunman was one of the fatalities.
Family and friends of the shooting victims embrace one another in the aftermath of this shooting in Melcroft, PA. @WPXI_Lori #WPXI pic.twitter.com/VpoDQgSx0h— Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 28, 2018
