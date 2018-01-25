4-month-old puppy brutally beaten, found hanging dead from tree; $12,500 reward offered

A $12,500 reward is being offered to find whoever hung a lifeless 4-month-old puppy riddled with BBs from a tree branch.
The Chihuahua-terrier mix, which weighed about 12 pounds, was found Friday along a bike path with nearly every one of her bones broken, according to KTXL.
"It's a horrific case,” Chief Animal Control Officer Jase Huggins told KTXL. “It's probably the worst one I've seen since I've been here working for the city.”
The reward is offered by animal rights and crime deterrent groups including the Humane Society of the United States, Sacramento Crime Alert and the Sacramento SPCA, according to Front Street Animal Shelter.
"We have a really high concern when we see this amount of violence perpetrated against a defenseless animal like that," Huggins told KTXL. "That that person is capable of committing violence against another person, another child and another animal."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}