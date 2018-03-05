  • 4.2 earthquake shakes Oklahoma

    By: Greg Brown, Fox23.com

    TULSA, Okla. - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma Sunday evening. 

    The shaking, which started at 5:17 p.m., was the result of the 4.2 earthquake centered near Enid in northwestern Oklahoma, according to the United States Geological Survey.

    Some area residents reported minor damage from the quake.

    This was the first earthquake with a magnitude greater than 4.0 in Oklahoma since December, 2017, and the largest earthquake in the state since August.

    Since 2010, there have been 72 earthquakes in Oklahoma with a magnitude of 4.0 or greater, and Sunday's earthquake will be the 73rd if it is verified.

     

