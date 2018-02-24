3 rental car companies cancel discounts for NRA members

Three car rental companies have discontinued discounts and deals for National Rifle Association members, The Dallas Morning News reported.
The moves by Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental, all owned by Enterprise Holdings, were done in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.
The car rental companies will end their discounts on March 26, the Morning News reported.
>> NRA opposes raising minimum age to buy rifles
The NRA has faced intense criticism following the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
An NRA spokeswoman referred questions Thursday to the group's licensing department. A phone message left with that office was not immediately returned.
