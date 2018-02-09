3 arrested, 1 sought after crashing car, pointing gun at good Samaritan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A crash in North Carolina ended with a group of men pointing a gun at a good Samaritan in Charlotte, police said.
Officers said three people are in custody and they are looking for a fourth suspect involved in the wreck, which happened around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the suspects in the car jumped out and ran after the vehicle flipped into a ditch.
A witness told investigators she stopped to help but that one of the suspects pulled a gun on her but didn’t pull the trigger.
Three men were taken into custody a block away from the crash. Two of the men were taken to the hospital and the third was placed in police custody.
No names have been released.
