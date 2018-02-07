2-year-old found frozen on front porch got outside after father fell asleep

AKRON, Ohio - A 2-year-old found frozen Friday on the family’s front porch got outside after her father fell asleep.
Wynter Parker’s mother left for two hours and returned Friday afternoon to find her daughter on the front porch, according to WGN. Temperatures that day ranged between 12 and 19 degrees.
The toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Parker was left with her father who works the night shift, according to WGN. He fell asleep, investigators said. No charges have been filed. Authorities continue to investigate.
