  • 4 injured in 20-vehicle crash in Maryland, officials say

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A large 20-vehicle crash on I-270 in Maryland has been declared a “mass casualty incident,” multiple news outlets are reporting.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 injured in 20-vehicle crash in Maryland, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 Florida airmen among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman, 70, treks through snow 5 miles after she can't get taxi after night shift

  • Headline Goes Here

    Home renovation in reveals artifacts from 1800s

  • Headline Goes Here

    20-vehicle crash in Maryland declared 'mass casualty incident'