2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Ryan Zapolski?

    By: WPXI.com

    Pennsylvania native Ryan Zapolski will be tending goal for Team USA’s men’s ice hockey team.

    Zapolski grew up playing hockey in Erie, Pennsylvania, at the all-male Cathedral Preparatory School and later went to Mercyhurst University. He’s been playing hockey since he was 8 years old.

    WPXI spoke to Zapolski’s father, Raymond Zapolski, about how much it means for his son to be Team USA’s ice hockey goaltender in the Olympics.

    “You could play for a Stanley Cup or that kind of thing, but playing for your country to win a gold medal, or even have a chance to, the number of people that get to do that is so infinitely small, that it gives you goose bumps and chills,” Raymond Zapolski said.

    Other interesting facts:

    • Has three siblings, Brandon, Chris and Lindsay
    • Married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth, in 2015
    • Goaltender of the Year and the East Coast Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player in the 2012-13 season with the South Carolina Stingrays
    • Hobbies include golfing and reading

