2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Nathan Chen?

Nathan Chen is at the forefront of the American men's field in figure skating as Pyeongchang approaches. He is a 2017 U.S. champion. Last year, he became youngest men's champion in more than 50 years at 17-years-old and. He is also a Four Continents Figure Skating champion.
Chen, 18, was the talk of figure skating last season due to his ability. He became the first skater to ever land five quads in a single program at the U.S. Championships in January and tried six in his free skate at the World Championships, when he finished sixth in his debut at the event.
About Chen
Chen was born May 5, 1999, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the youngest of five children. He began skating at the age of 3 after the Olympics were held in Salt Lake City. Chen initially began skating because of his interest in hockey.
He took ballet for more than six years and would practice at home with his sisters.
Chen came into contact with Rafael Arutunian, a famed Russian coach, when he was still living and training in Salt Lake City. Chen began making visits to California to train with Arutunian. Chen and his mother moved to California a year later to train with the coach.
