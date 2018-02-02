2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Mikaela Shiffrin?

Mikaela Shiffrin, from Eagle-Vail Colorado, is the youngest-ever Olympic slalom gold medalist. She won when she was 18 at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Shiffrin, 22, is widely considered to be the next great women’s ski racer. She is dominant in slalom, competitive in giant slalom and in the process of adding speed races to her repertoire.
She is following in the footsteps of her parents, Jeff and Eileen Shiffrin, who are former collegiate skiers.
Other interesting facts:
- Leads the overall World Cup standings for the 2016-17 season.
- Considers Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin to be one of her best friends.
- Could become the first skier to repeat a win in an Olympic slalom event.
