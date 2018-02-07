2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Adam Rippon?

Adam Rippon is a star on the Team USA figure skating team.
Growing up, Rippon’s mother drove him three hours from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to train in New Jersey every day. He’s been skating since he was 9 years old.
Now that he’s on the world stage, Rippon, 28, isn't forgetting his roots.
“The support that I've gotten from people in my hometown has kind of been overwhelming,” he said in an interview. “It’s something I really never expected. I hear from people that I used to go to school with who are now following figure skating and keeping track of my career.”
Rippon has already made history this Olympics: he's the first openly gay U.S. athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics.
Other interesting facts:
- Is the oldest of six children
- Has choreographed skating programs for fellow Team USA athletes Mirai Nagasu, Ashley Wagner and Christina Gao
- Was born deaf and underwent corrective surgery at Yale University just before his first birthday, allowing him to hear almost perfectly
- Hobbies include running and hiking
