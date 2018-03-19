20-vehicle crash in Maryland declared 'mass casualty incident'

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A large 20-vehicle crash on I-270 in Maryland has been declared a “mass casualty incident,” multiple news outlets are reporting.
