2 toddlers abducted from grandmother's North Carolina home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - North Carolina authorities are searching for two babies they said have been abducted.
Officials said 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and 1-year-old Destiny Marsh were taken by their mother on Sunday. They were living at their grandmother's home in Fayetteville when they were abducted.
The Department of Social Services had placed the children with their grandmother, Tanya Hunt, for their safety.
Hunt said she feels like the abduction was planned.
"Who has clothes for those children? Who got milk for that baby? Who bought Pampers? Wipes? Anything?” she said. “Because when she took them, my grandson had on a tank top T-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. My granddaughter had on a T-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. No car seats. So, do I feel like it was planned? Yes."
Police have not activated an Amber Alert because they do not believe the children are in immediate danger.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}