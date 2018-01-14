2 rescued after 'bathtub' area of Pittsburgh interstate floods

PITTSBURGH - Two people were rescued after the “bathtub” section of westbound I-376 in Pittsburgh flooded on Saturday, officials said.
Rescue workers used rubber rafts to reach the two stranded motorists, who were standing on the roofs of their cars, officials said.
That section of the roadway is still closed. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued an advisory for anyone that would be using it to get to Heinz Field ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff game Sunday afternoon.
Two people are trapped on top of their cars on the parkway in the bowl at Wood Street rescue on scene not sure how to get them out water continues to rise #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7uYu1BRsXK— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 13, 2018
Officials said the water has been receding, but it is unlikely that the bathtub section of I-376 will be reopened by game time around 1 p.m.
PennDOT is monitoring river levels and crews will begin pumping water and cleaning up the bathtub area when the river recedes.
Rescue workers are making their way to the two stranded motorist in the bathtub on the parkway who are stranded on top of their cars #wpxi pic.twitter.com/65mjri8wCS— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 13, 2018
