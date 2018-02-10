2 officers killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - Two police officers were shot and killed after a shooting occurred in Ohio Saturday afternoon.
One suspect is in custody, WHIO reported.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m., according to Columbus Police.
The City of Westerville posted on Twitter, "It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty."
No other information was immediately available.
Westerville Police continue to investigate, WHIO reported.
