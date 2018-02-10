  • 2 officers killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Ohio

    By: WHIO

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio - Two police officers were shot and killed after a shooting occurred in Ohio Saturday afternoon.

    One suspect is in custody, WHIO reported.

    The shooting happened just before 1 p.m., according to Columbus Police.

    The City of Westerville posted on Twitter, "It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty."

    No other information was immediately available.

    Westerville Police continue to investigate, WHIO reported.

