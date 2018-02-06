2 charged after 3-year-old found burned in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina have charged two people after a 3-year-old child was found with lower-body burns.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 25-year-old Taylor Ryan Parks, and 27-year-old Crystal Kay Duncan were charged with felony child abuse. Bond for each was set at $2,500.
The alleged abuse happened in Harmony on Thursday, deputies said.
The child was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment for the burns.
The sheriff's office said the investigation continues and there may be more charges.
