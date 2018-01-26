19-year-old with rare cancer achieves dream to marry high school sweetheart

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Dustin Snyder always said she was a keeper.
On Sunday, the 19-year-old, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer, will marry
Sierra Siverio, his high school sweetheart.
Snyder has battled synovial cancer -- which doctors said has no cure available -- for the last year and a half, according to WTSP.
Throughout the treatments and hospital visits, Siverio was by his side.
They met in middle school, lost touch for some time, then reunited as high school seniors, according to WTSP.
“She was there with me since the beginning and I couldn't imagine being with anyone else,” he told WTSP.
The community came together to donate the venue, rings and a gown for the ceremony, which is Sunday.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help with the wedding and other costs.
“If two people love each other and they want to be together for the rest of their lives, why can't they be?” Siverio asked.
