1.4 million Ford vehicles recalled after reports that steering wheel can come loose

Ford is recalling more than a million vehicles after reports were made that the steering wheel can come off the steering column.
The recall involves some Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs from 2014 through 2018, The Associated Press reported.
Officials with the automotive company said that the bolts that hold the steering wheel to the steering column can become loose over time. There have been two crashes and one injury because of the issue, the AP reported.
Dealerships will replace bolts with longer ones with better threads and a patch to stop them from loosening.
The repairs will be made for free, USAToday reported.
About 1.3 million cars in the United States are subject to the recall with the remainder of affected cars in Canada and Mexico.
