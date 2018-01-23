12-year-old charged as adult in armed carjacking at Walmart

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes has been charged as an adult in a carjacking last week, Broward County Sheriff deputies said Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Shaquille Dixon is one of three juveniles who carjacked an elderly woman at gunpoint on Jan. 15 in a Walmart parking lot.
Surveillance video from the store on North State Road 7 shows Dixon and two other suspects following the woman into the store. When she is done shopping the woman is seen walking to her car, with the suspects close behind.
Once the woman got to her car, two of the suspects walked up behind her and the other suspect walked around to the front of the car, pointed a gun and demanded the car keys. The woman complied and the suspects fled with the car so quickly, they almost hit the victim.
Deputies took Dixon into custody on Jan. 19 and he’s facing felony carjacking charges.
