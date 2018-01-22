10-month-old baby drowns after intoxicated mother falls asleep in tub, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old Melbourne Beach mother has been arrested in the drowning death of her 10-month-old baby, Brevard County authorities said.
Rosa Regina Feeney was arrested Monday and faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.
Deputies said the investigation began Dec. 6 at Deangelo’s By The Sea, a hotel in Melbourne Beach, after reports of an unresponsive child.
Deputies believe Feeney had been drinking, went to take a bath while the child was playing on the bathroom floor, then put him in the tub with her, before falling asleep.
When Feeney woke up, she found the child under water and unresponsive, and ran for help, according to Brevard County sheriff officials.
Feeney appeared to be inebriated during her contact that night with law enforcement and medical professionals, deputies said.
She’s being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $60,000 bail.
