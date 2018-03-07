0 10 potential jurors added to pool at Pulse nightclub shooting trial

Jury selection continued Tuesday in the trial of a woman whose husband killed 49 people and injured dozens more at a Florida nightclub.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 2016 attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that led to what was, at the time, the worst mass shooting incident in U.S. history. Salman faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Seventeen potential jurors were questioned Tuesday, 10 of whom were admitted to the jury pool -- six women and four men. The jury pool now comprises 32 of the necessary 56 potential jurors.

Salman's defense attorneys filed a motion Monday seeking to prevent prosecutors from including in their opening statements that Mateen targeted that LGBTQ community by attacking Pulse Orlando.

The motion included new details about the whereabouts of Mateen in the hours leading up to the mass shooting, which included visits to Disney Springs, Epcot and EVE Orlando.

"We lawyers are under certain prohibitions, and we just can't comment on the evidence," defense attorney Linda Moreno said. "I would ask the media to read that motion very carefully."

The judge hasn't yet ruled on the motion.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Scheaffer said the motion will have little effect on the case.

"This is not a motion to suppress," he said. "This just is a motion to prohibit the government from talking about certain things in their opening statements."

Opening statements are expected to begin next week.

Jury selection will resume Wednesday.

