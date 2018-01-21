Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game - and possibly the season - on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Armed man who escaped home after shooting neighbor kills himself
- Here is how the government shutdown is affecting Georgia
- Man, teen arrested in car theft with newborn and 4-year-old inside
Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who'll play the winner of Sunday night's game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold against the defending champions.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}