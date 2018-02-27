0 Suspicious mail triggers illness at military base near Pentagon

ARLINGTON, Va. - There is an ongoing hazmat incident at Joint Base Myer-Henderson next to Arlington National Cemetery and close to the Pentagon, according to ABC News.

Three people have been transported to a medical facility and are in stable condition after a suspicious piece of mail was opened and nearly a dozen people felt ill.

A spokeswoman says people in the office on the Marine Corps side of the base said that as soon as the mail was opened they began feeling poorly and complaining of sore throats.

Leah Rubalcaba says 11 people were initially assessed, and three were transported for medical care. The Arlington County Fire Department says on Twitter that the three are stable and the investigation is ongoing.

#Update: Ft Myer Hazmat, 11 people started feeling ill after letter was opened in consolidated admin building. 3 were transported. Condition not known. Ft Myer PIO enroute. — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) February 27, 2018

The Marine Corps says the building was evacuated, and several Marines are receiving medical care.

Watch LIVE video from the scene below:

Joint Base Myer Henderson is the name for the Army and Marine base commonly known as Fort Myer that is home to the Old Guard honor guard unit, and Henderson Hall, where some Marines are stationed.

The base is near the Pentagon and next to Arlington Cemetery.

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.