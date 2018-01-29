Serial stowaway nabbed at Chicago airport just days after release

Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, Illinois, was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land and violating the conditions of her bail that were set last week by the judge who warned her to stay away from airports.
Police say they were responding to a call of someone refusing to leave the airport when they spotted the 66-year-old Hartman at a terminal.
Hartman was arrested earlier this month after police say she slipped past a security checkpoint at O'Hare and boarded a flight without a ticket or boarding pass. She was arrested in London and flown back to Chicago.
