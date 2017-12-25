Santa Visits NICU Babies at Women's Hospital

Santa brought some Christmas cheer to families spending the holiday in the NICU.
"This is a labor of love that I do for Mrs. Claus," Saint Nick said. "Because she's the baby person in the family. She takes the photos and she loves being around babies."
Santa elaborated that this is his Christmas gift to her and the community.
"Seeing new life at the end of the Christmas season, right before Christmas, it's just special."
Santa said it's the 10th year he's visited the NICU at North Carolina's Cone Health Women's Hospital.
The families will have a special Christmas memory even if they can't be home for the holidays.
