WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has concluded an emotional meeting with students and parents affected by school shootings.
Trump offered his thanks to the teary-eyed group of about 40 in the State Dining Room, saying "the world is watching."
Trump listened as parents called for arming trained school employees to react to shootings, and as one survivor delivered an impassioned plea to ban the rifle used by the shooter in last week's massacre in Florida.
"We're here because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week and she was taken from us, shot 9 times on the third floor. We as a country failed our children. This shouldn't happen."- Father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in Florida school shooting pic.twitter.com/FMU0KBYxnE— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 21, 2018
Trump told them, "There can be nothing worse than what you've gone through."
He says he's exploring strengthening background checks and raising the minimum age for purchasing rifles.
Survivor of the school shooting tells Pres. Trump that time has 'stood still' since the massacre: "I can't feel comfortable in my country knowing that people have, will have, ever gonna feel like this." #ParklandStudentsSpeak pic.twitter.com/BtcEqGQACi— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 21, 2018
Trump held in his hands a small notecard with a list of key points. Number five, the last one, read: "I hear you."
You can watch the entire "listening session" below:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
